Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $173.19 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,186. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

