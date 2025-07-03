Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

