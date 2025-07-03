Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and traded as low as $22.12. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 20,509 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $787.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $237.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 126.85%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 3,700 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $81,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,908 shares of company stock worth $307,759. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

