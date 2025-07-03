Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower stock opened at $150.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.92 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
