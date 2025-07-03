Wedbush Upgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to “Strong-Buy”

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nintendo Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2,029.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 262,837 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth $2,633,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

