Wedbush Upgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to “Strong Sell”

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wedbush to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE GME opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,740,948. This represents a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,769,000 after buying an additional 380,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,183,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,641,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

