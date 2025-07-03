Weaver Consulting Group Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:KDEC opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

