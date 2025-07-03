Weaver Consulting Group Has $671,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

