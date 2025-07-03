Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.64 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,264,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $73,239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

