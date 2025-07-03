WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $44,565.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 396,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,964.86. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $123,899.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,178,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,263.99. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,682 shares of company stock valued at $596,619. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

