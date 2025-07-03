WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Credo Technology Group worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 138,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after acquiring an additional 543,940 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,515,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 539,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $95.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,809,177.50. This represents a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,603,961 shares in the company, valued at $569,992,916.56. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,141,139 shares of company stock valued at $77,632,913 over the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

