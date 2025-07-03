WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,554,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,477 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,796,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.