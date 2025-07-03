WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Roadhouse worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $191.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.52. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

