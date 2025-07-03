WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,105,812 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105,812 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.