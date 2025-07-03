WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Unifirst worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Unifirst by 59.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Unifirst by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifirst by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unifirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unifirst by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price target on shares of Unifirst in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unifirst in a report on Monday.

Unifirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.86. Unifirst Corporation has a one year low of $156.34 and a one year high of $243.70.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

Unifirst declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unifirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.