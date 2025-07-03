WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Edward Jones began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

NYSE BRO opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.94 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

