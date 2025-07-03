WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,053,000 after buying an additional 77,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,434,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,676,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Graco by 26,738.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

