WCM Investment Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at $816,436,500. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,945.50. The trade was a 48.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,896,181 shares of company stock valued at $374,176,564. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $42.83 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

