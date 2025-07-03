WCM Investment Management LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

