WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 2,187 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,490.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

