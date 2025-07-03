WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,577,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,978,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,184,000 after acquiring an additional 169,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,673 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,545,548.32. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $174,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,340. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,220. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.41.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

