Wayfair’s (W) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on W. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of W stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,573. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,022.53. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,067 shares of company stock worth $31,829,662. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 40.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 88,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 33.1% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

