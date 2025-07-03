Wayfair’s (W) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on W. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $40.00 target price on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of W stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,573. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,022.53. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,067 shares of company stock worth $31,829,662. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 40.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 88,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 33.1% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

