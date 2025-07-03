Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises approximately 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Watsco worth $34,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

NYSE WSO opened at $456.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.46. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.31 and a 52-week high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

