Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Boosted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 232.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 308,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Waste Connections Stock Down 4.3%

Waste Connections stock opened at $177.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.36 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

