Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.97 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $161.88 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

