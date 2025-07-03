Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.42 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.5%

DGX opened at $176.57 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.99 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

