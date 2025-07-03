Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.70. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $227.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

