Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 407,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 56.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in SentinelOne by 13.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on SentinelOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $191,629.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,571,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,127,452.40. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $430,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,007,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,428,575.80. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,347 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,807. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

