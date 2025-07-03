Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $2,425,519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,156,000 after acquiring an additional 921,276 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,891,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Down 0.9%

RY stock opened at $131.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

