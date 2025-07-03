Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,870 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.01 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

