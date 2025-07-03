Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 21,718 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

