Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 27,666 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,127,000 after buying an additional 419,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,104,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,430,000 after buying an additional 274,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,281,000 after buying an additional 134,726 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,385,000 after buying an additional 2,264,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,380,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

