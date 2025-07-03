Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 1,770 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 650.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.90.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE TEL opened at $173.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $149.48. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,320. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

