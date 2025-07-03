Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,526,660,000 after purchasing an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $353.99 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $653.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

