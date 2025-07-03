Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Position Increased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,133 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Veru were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VERU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Veru by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Veru by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.75. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Veru Company Profile

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

