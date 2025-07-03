Ventures V. L.P. 5Am Sells 18,578 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $126,516.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,201,709 shares in the company, valued at $21,803,638.29. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $275.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of -0.11.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 million. Research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Entrada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entrada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 53,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

