Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,272 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for approximately 5.9% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA stock opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.84.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

