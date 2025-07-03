Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Clune & Associates LTD.

Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.2% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $69.46.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

