Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

