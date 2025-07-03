Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Position Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,786,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

