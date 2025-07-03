Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 184.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after buying an additional 317,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,748,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

