Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Position Raised by Novem Group

Novem Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,396,000 after buying an additional 1,333,809 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,701,000 after buying an additional 853,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,751,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

