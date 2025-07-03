Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

