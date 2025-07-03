Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 674,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,667,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 327,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 77,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 148,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

