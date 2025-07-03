Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

