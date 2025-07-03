Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of VGT opened at $664.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $665.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $608.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

