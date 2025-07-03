Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 1834616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $502,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,495,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.