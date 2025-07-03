Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 6.3% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VXF opened at $195.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average is $184.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

