Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Holdings Lifted by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

