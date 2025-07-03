VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Raised by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

